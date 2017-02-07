by In

New Orleans, Louisiana – National shortage of paramedics being felt in state

American Canyon, California – Paramedic/firefighter sues for discrimination

Springfield, Ohio – Medic accused of sexually assaulting female patient gets no jail time and will not have to register as sex offender

Basildon, UK – Biker left lying in the road in agony for three hours as two ambulances arrive without proper pain relief

New South Wales, Australia – Paramedics welcome premier’s pledge to increase protection

Northern Territory, Australia – Government to review ambulance services with St. John

Western Cape, South Africa – Stress keeps 50 paramedics off sick every day