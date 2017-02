by In

Vernon, BC – Paramedics seeks support for obtaining same collective bargaining rights as police and fire

Sacramento, California – Assemblyman introduces EMS Bill of Rights

Miami, Florida – Man implicated in murder is cleared by paramedics who remembered his unusual alibi

Sun Prairie, Wisconsin – City will fight award for fired paramedics

Tulsa, Oklahoma – State attorney general joins legal fight against ambulance service

Polk County, North Carolina – EMT, who decapitated, skinned dog’s body, lied to multiple agencies, sheriff says

Cape Town, South Africa – Scores of paramedics suffering from PTSD