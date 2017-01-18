** Ontario EMS dispatchers in Hamilton say faulty call centre wiring is causing them to suffer injuries

** Former combat medic to run for governor of Connecticut

CANADA NEWS

** Ambulance dispatchers in Hamilton, Ontario say they are suffering electric shocks and concussions while doing their jobs. That is the word from the Hamilton Spectator (Carmela Frogomeni/January 18) which said the zaps are being blamed on recent excavation work at the call centre. According to the newspaper, the construction resulted in flooding in the area where the building’s electrical systems are based. Along with allegedly causing injury to some dispatchers, the problem has also apparently resulted in some 200 911 help hails being dropped mid call. A spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care was not available to comment on the matter.

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former combat medic who served two tours in Iraq and was seriously wounded in the line of duty has now said he will run for governor in Connecticut. The Journal Inquirer (Eric Bedner/January 17) said former Coventry Town Councilman Micah Welintukonis, 40, has also worked as volunteer EMT with the Somers Fire Department. According to the newspaper, Welintukonis said his platform will stress collaboration and inclusion. It will focus on upgrading the state’s education system, at the same time as promoting greater fiscal responsibility. Welintukonis said supporting businesses and job creation are also areas he wants to tackle. During his time with the military, he served with the 174th Infantry Brigade based out of Fort Dix, New Jersey. The election for governor, meanwhile, is set for November 6, 2018.