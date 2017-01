by In

Victoria, BC – Traumatized paramedic wins PTSD appeal

Naperville, Illinois – Ambulance ran red light in ambulance/car crash that caused EMS unit to tip over

Sacramento, California – City switches to gasoline ambulances after complaints about diesel

Hartlepool, UK – Paramedics forced to take set meal breaks in trial aimed at saving 700,000 pounds

Blackburn, UK – Drunk man kicked paramedic

Dublin, Republic of Ireland – Health service apologizes to widow over paramedic’s death

New South Wales, Australia – New ambulance levy could cost $6,000 for sick patients