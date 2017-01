by

by In

Niverville, Manitoba – Couple want health authority to change policy on ambulance passengers

Montreal, Quebec – Ambulance responders to don camo pants in protest

Kingston, Ontario – Frontenac paramedics in national study

Butler County, Pennsylvania – EMS workers take extra precautions after recent ODs linked to animal tranquilizer

San Francisco, California – Ambulance ride turns into $1,800 dispute with city

Barrow, UK – Service improvements are already underway, ambulance boss says

Cumbria, UK – Health inspectors warn ambulance bosses of paramedic shortage