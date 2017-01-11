** Massachusetts EMT sent to prison for abusing young boys

** Funeral services set for Montana paramedic/firefighter killed in avalanche

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Massachusetts EMT from Plainville pleaded guilty Monday to molesting 3 young boys. The Boston Globe (Travis Andersen/January 9) said David Puccio, 46, has now been sentenced to spending up to 7 years in prison for the crimes. According to the newspaper, Puccio copped to the indecent assault tags for incidents between 2001 and 2011. His victims were between 6 and 16-years-of-age. One of the boys was disabled. Though details of the abuse were not released, the court heard that none of the crimes related to Puccio’s position as a paramedic. However, the boys were the children of people with whom he had friendships.

** Funeral services are set for today for a Whitefish, Montana paramedic/firefighter killed January 5th in an avalanche at Glacier Park. That is the word from ABC Fox Montana (January 10) which said the commemoration for Ben Parsons will be held at Kalispell’s Flathead County Fairgrounds Expo Building at 3 p.m. The service will be live streamed on the news station’s website