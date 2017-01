by In

Peel Region, Ontario – Paramedics handing out tuques to those in need

Seattle, Washington – Woman killed in wrong way crash with ambulance

Dewsbury, UK – Sex pest paramedic has his suspension extended

Essex, UK – Coat exchange set up by paramedic to help homeless goes viral

Northern Territory, Australia – Teenager allegedly assaults paramedic

Queensland, Australia – Rocks thrown at paramedics

Tasmania, Australia – Air ambulance grounded by accident at airport