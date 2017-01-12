Springfield, Illinois – Phone scammers posing as America Ambulance EMTs
Helena, Montana – Bill to protect consumers from air ambulance charges faces opposition
Harford County, Maryland – Stung by online posts, EMS, fire leaders limit broadcasts
Winchester, UK – Ambulance staff and patients put at risk by rubbish being dumped in road to hospital
Shropshire, UK – Ambulance service accused of blocking pioneering 999 project
County Clare, Republic of Ireland – Paramedics refuse to drive fungus infested ambulance
Northern Territory, Australia – Paramedics hospitalized after crash