** Three Calgary, Alberta paramedics ended up in hospital yesterday after a medical call saw the practitioners sustain minor injuries. That is the word from The Calgary Herald (Meghan Potkins/January 12) which said the 8 a.m. called played out with police attending and surrounding the Parkhill home. According to the newspaper, initial information indicates a physical confrontation ensued between the home owner, who may have taken a heroin overdose, and the 3 practitioners. One of the medics apparently broke his finger in the melee. Details as to why this occurred have not yet been released. The standoff ended several hours later after police dispatched a robot, police team and dog into the house. CBC (Robson Fletcher/January 12) said the man has now been charged with assault, assault causing bodily harm, and forcible confinement.