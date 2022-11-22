** South African ambulance patient murdered during mob justice attack

SOUTH AFRICA NEWS

** Gauteng police are investigating after an Atteridgeville patient was murdered inside an ambulance Monday. That is the word from Jacaranda FM (Anastasi Mokgobu/November 22) which said the evening incident played out after medics placed the patient, who was suffering an undisclosed condition, on a stretcher and attempted to leave the scene. According to the news site, the crowd then became agitated, stoning the prehospital rig and blocking it from leaving. Witnesses said the patient was accused during the melee of committing an unspecified crime. Along with the killing, the ambulance was trashed and equipment stolen. The medics, meanwhile, who took cover elsewhere during the attack, were apparently uninjured.