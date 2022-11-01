** UK medic from West Midlands given caution after asking female patient for photographs of herself

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic has been given a two-year caution order after asking a female patient for pictures of her following a July 6, 2018 emergency call. The Birmingham Mail (Annabal Bagdi/November 1) said the Health and Care Professions Tribunal Service panel made the decision this week, saying the medic’s fitness to practice was now impaired. According to the newspaper, the panel said Lee Roberts’ request was sexually motivated. The messages between Roberts and the woman ceased one day later, however, when the female patient, who suffers from psyche problems and split personality syndrome, indicated a desire to move in with him. Following the incident, the mother of Roberts’ child left him.