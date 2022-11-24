** UK man set to be sentenced for threatening to cut off paramedic’s ear

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** Sentencing has been set for December 6th for a Portsmouth man who threatened to cut off a paramedic’s ear with a meat cleaver in February of 2021. That is the word from the BBC (November 24) which said the incident played out when medics were called to treat a patient with breathing problems. According to the news service, medics almost immediately retreated back to their vehicle after Paul Searle, 59, became agitated. When the prehospital rig attempted to leave, he pulled the medic from the reversing vehicle, hacking at his hand. The second paramedic then tackled him. Following the attack, Searle was charged and convicted of wounding with intent. There is no word on the extent of the injuries suffered by the practitioners. A spokesman for the The South Central Ambulance Service, meanwhile, declined to comment.