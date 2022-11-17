** Former Wisconsin paramedic set to be charged again with sexually assaulting another patient; follows previous conviction

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Wisconsin paramedic from Wausau, who already has one patient sexual assault conviction on his record from 2019, is now being charged with a new tag of sexually assaulting an unconscious patient. That is the word from the Wausau Pilot and Review (Shereen Siewert/November 16) which said Clifford Heiser, 38, was charged as a repeat offender Wednesday with felony second-degree sexual assault x 2. Heiser, who is currently being held pending the posting of a $20,000 cash bail, will have his next court appearance December 8th. Details of the latest allegations against him are not yet available. His earlier conviction involved sexually assaulting a 29-year-old female patient during hospital transport. He admitted that attack under a plea deal after DNA evidence found his saliva on the woman’s breast.