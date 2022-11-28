** Pennsylvania EMT killed in ambulance/car crash Sunday

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Pennsylvania EMT from Pittsburgh is dead after a crash with a car in a city neighbourhood Sunday evening. CBS News (Jessica Guay/November 28) said the medic has been identified as Penn Hills EMS practitioner Nicholas Theofilis. According to the new site, Theofilis went into cardiac arrest following the intersection crash and died shortly afterward in hospital. Also working part time for White Oak EMS, he began his paramedicine career in 2019. The driver of the car, meanwhile, remains in stable condition in hospital. Police continue to investigate. Funeral services are pending.