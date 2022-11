by In

Windsor, Ontario – Hiring of offload assistants may pull resources from already strained EMS: Union

Kelowna, BC – West Kelowna Fire Service answering the call more often due to BC ambulance woes

Montreal, Quebec – Former paramedic says daughter almost died after being told to wait 45 minutes for ambulance

Orangeville, Ontario – Electronic patient record system shut down due to cyber attack

London, UK – UK Foreign Secretary pledges more ambulances for Ukraine during visit to country