** New Jersey man sentenced in beating death of EMT

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A New Jersey man from Sayreville was convicted Friday in the May 2018 death of an EMT/freelance photographer who he said he only attacked because he was white. That is the word from New Jersey 101.5 (November 21) which said Jamil Hubbard, 30, beat Jerry Wolkowitz, 56, outside the latter’s apartment, putting the man on life support for six months before he died. Hubbard also stole the victim’s wallet, keys, and car. According to the news service, Hubbard said the attack was prompted by his anger over an argument with his girlfriend. He also told police he would not have assaulted Wolkowitz if the 56-year-old had been a black man. By way of mitigation, Hubbard’s attorney argued his client was mentally ill and did not appreciate the seriousness of his actions. Sentencing, meanwhile, has been set for March 31st.