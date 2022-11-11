by In

Edmonton, Alberta – New AHS Official Administrator appointed as province looks to shorten surgical, EMS, emergency room wait times

St. Petersburg, Florida – Off duty deputy, paramedic rescue couple after car crashes into pond

Charleston, West Virginia – Increased funds on the way for W. Va ambulance providers

Jeffersontown, Kentucky – Fire department settles sex discrimination lawsuit with paramedic

Vail, Colorado – Paramedics enduring expensive delays in ambulance deliveries

Whiteville, North Carolina – Ambulance collides with pedestrian on the scene of car crash

London, UK – Pedal powered paramedics are award finalists for creating a greener ambulance service