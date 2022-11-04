** Colorado family sues Colorado Springs paramedic, ambulance service over woman’s death

** A Colorado family from Colorado Springs have filed suit against a paramedic and his ambulance service after a woman died following EMS injecting her with ketamine in 2018. That is the word from Yahoo News (November 4) which said relatives of Jerica LaCour allege that American Medical Response medic Jason Poulson administered the drug despite another EMT on-scene objecting. According to the news site. LaCour was drunk, crying and lying in a parking lot January 11, 2018 when the ambulance was hailed for assistance. Shortly after being given the med, she stopped breathing. The family’s attorney, Daniel Kay, says since LaCour was calm and not showing signs of excited delirium there was no reason to give her the drug. A subsequent autopsy cited the cause of death as both alcohol and ketamine intoxication. Toxicology tests also showed she had ingested cocaine shortly before her death.