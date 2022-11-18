** Georgia EMT killed in ambulance/car collision

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Georgia EMT from Forsyth County is dead after the ambulance she was driving collided head-on with another vehicle Thursday while running lights and sirens. That is the word from 11 Alive (Reeves Jackson/November 17) which said the 6:51 am accident on State Route 20 played out after a westbound tractor trailer yielded suddenly to the EMS unit, prompting the Ford Mustang to attempt to go around it. When it veered into the opposing lane, it struck the ambulance. The EMT has been identified as Central EMS medic Gina Ayres, 57. A second EMT was treated and released from hospital and is recovering at home. The driver of the Mustang, meanwhile, remains in critical condition in hospital.