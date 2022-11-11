by In

Thunder Bay, Ontario – Superior North EMS names new paramedic chief

Simcoe County, Ontario – Paramedic wins $100K in lottery

Detroit, Michigan – Fire, EMS staffing shortages lead both to combine roles in struggle to meet demand

Peterborough, UK – Elderly man fined after sexually assaulting paramedics twice in one month

Middlesbrough, UK – Man steals equipment from ambulance while paramedics tend to patient

Wales, UK – Ambulance handover delays treble in two years

Adelaide, South Australia – SA Ambulance Service misses its target for reaching critically ill patients for first time