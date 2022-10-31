** UK paramedic pedophile given token sentence after conviction for possessing images depicting child rape

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A UK paramedic from Yorkshire got a token sentence as punishment Monday after being convicted of child sex offences that occurred between 2005-17. That is the word from the Hull Daily Mail (Maynard Manyowa/October 31) which said Doncaster resident Julian Maher, 55, was handed a two-year suspended jail sentence of 10 months despite having 800 illicit snaps of children in his possession. According to the newspaper, Maher, who pleaded guilty in February, had 132 Category A pictures, some of which showed children being raped. The ridiculously light sentence included 40 days rehab and 200 hours of community work. Maher will also be under a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for a decade and a ten-year notification requirement under the Sexual Offences Act. During his time with the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Maher was an acting clinical supervisor and paramedic. As per a Health & Care Professions Tribunal Service ruling, he can no longer work EMS.