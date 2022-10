by In

Charlottetown, PEI – PEI to introduce four ambulance transfer units

Halifax, Nova Scotia – Nova Scotia adds nurses to 911 call centre to free up paramedics

Pikangikum, Ontario – Police available to drive ambulances

Durham, Ontario – Durham Region emergency wait times soar amid staffing shortages

Cincinnati, Ohio – Fire department adds new position to help EMTs, firefighters with mental health help

Victoria, Australia – Interim Ambulance Victoria CEO appointed