** Cyberattack takes down computer aided emergency dispatch in Forth Worth, Texas Thursday

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A cyberattack in Fort Worth, Texas apparently knocked 911 services offline temporarily Thursday. That is the word from WFAA (October 20) which said the attack was detected in the early morning hours, forcing techs to resort to manual dispatching until service could be restored. According to the news site, a MedStar spokesman said 911 patient records do not appear to have been breached. Spokesman Matt Zavadsky said computerized aided dispatch was being gradually restored by 6 p.m.