Ottawa, Ontario – Paramedic, ambulance problems can’t be fixed by city alone, mayoral candidates say

Chicago, Illinois – Video shows gunmen hanging out of car window while shooting at paramedics in ambulance

Cooper City, Florida – Paramedic slept through fatal emergency call; probe finds pager anomalies and failures

Boston, Massachusetts – Rock thrown at moving ambulance

Charlottesville, Virginia – New portable ultrasound devices are coming to city ambulances

Wales, UK – Mum told she had to wait hours for ambulance after child’s seizure

New South Wales, Australia – Better protections for emergency workers become law