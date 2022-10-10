by In

McAdam, New Brunswick – NB paramedics mourn loss of colleague

Staten Island, New York – Woman who plowed into off-duty EMT was heavily impaired by fentanyl

Wheeling, West Virginia – State now has mannequin that gives birth to help EMTs

New York, New York – FDNY mourns 18 fallen firefighters and EMS during memorial ceremony

Rockland, New York – NY bill authorizing tax breaks for volunteer firefighters, EMS unanimously passes, heads to governor

Venice, Florida – Man with HIV spits on EMTs and officers

Jersey, UK – New ambulance service to measure seriousness of 999 calls