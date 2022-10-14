** A & E overcrowding at UK hospital forces lab techs to do blood tests in ambulances

** Emergency room overcrowding and a jump in COVID cases at one UK hospital has seen lab techs undertake blood tests in ambulances. That is the word from the BBC (Michele Paduana/October 14) which said Royal Stoke University Hospital staff in West Midlands have essentially converted waiting EMS units into cubicles. According to the news site, Thursday saw 20 crews stuck outside the facility waiting to hand over their patients. Paramedics are also having to return patients to ambulances after they have undergone scans and x-rays or if they need to eat. A spokesman for the hospital said they are working at alleviating A & E pressure. Paul Bytheway said along with the above stopgap measures, his facility is encouraging patients to seek their own doctors when it is not an emergency.