** Funeral service set for next week for New Mexico rescue specialist killed in chopper crash

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Funeral services for a Bernalillo, New Mexico rescue specialist killed in a July 16th chopper crash near Las Vegas will be held Monday. That is the word from KRQE (Isaac Cruz/July 28) which said the commemoration for Matthew King will be held at the Tingley Coliseum at 11:30 a.m. in Albuquerque. King was returning from assisting with the East Mesa Fire when the aircraft went down. Other victims included Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lieutenant Fred Beers, and Deputy Michael Levison. Services for the latter three will take place this week and next.