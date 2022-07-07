Windsor, Ontario – Hundreds of first responders in Windsor for Can-Am games
Ottawa, Ontario – Paramedics facing unprecedented number of level zero incidents
Halifax, Nova Scotia – Province to lease nearly 150 new ambulances, emergency vehicles in $50M contract
Okotoks, Alberta – City collecting data amid concerns over ambulance response times
Port Washington, New York – Jury convicts EMT of misconduct for padding hours
Baton Rouge, Louisiana – EMS Chief accused of making offensive comments
Payson, Utah – EMT/firefighter dies from fall while off duty