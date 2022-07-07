by In

Edmonton, Alberta – Area first responders back in the saddle for annual fundraising rodeo

Johnstown, Pennsylvania – Memorial park dedicated to fallen paramedic, all first responders

New York, New York – Cop on desk duty after arresting an EMT who hit his police car with an ambulance door while bringing patient into hospital:report

Buffalo, New York – Man steals unattended fire truck while crew responds to EMS call

Phoenix, Arizona – Paramedics refused an ambulance for his dying wife

Adelaide, South Australia – Patients treated in corridors and paramedics in crisis as COVID-19 hits states this winter

Sydney, Australia – Ambulance wait times blow out in Sydney’s west