** New Mexico rescue specialist killed in chopper crash

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A New Mexico rescue specialist from Bernalillo is dead after a Saturday night chopper crash that killed three other first responders. The Santa Fe Reporter (Julia Goldberg/July 18) said Matthew King died around 7:20 p.m. near Las Vegas while assisting in the response to area wildfires. According to the news service, the three other crew members included Undersheriff Larry Koren, Lt. Fred Beers, and Deputy Michael Levison. On Sunday afternoon, first responders lined Interstate 25 to pay tribute to the crew as their bodies were transported to Albuqerque’s medical examiner. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined. A multi-agency investigation has now begun. Funeral services are pending.