** Chicago EMT/firefighter in Illinois dies nine months after shooting at family birthday party

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An Illinois EMT/firefighter from Chicago died Monday from complications of a gunshot wound he received nine months ago at a mass shooting. CBS News (June 29) said Timothy Eiland, 33, sustained the hit to his neck in September in West Pullman at a scene where six other people were also shot. His death has now been ruled a homicide. According to the news service, Eiland, who was a father of five, was off-duty and at a family birthday party at the time. A family member said they are still uncertain as to the motive for the shooting.