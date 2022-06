by In

Hamilton, Ontario – Paramedics struggle to attend calls as ambulance delays worsen

Atlanta, Georgia – Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount

Decatur, Illinois – Ambulance service dissolving

Ozark, Alabama – Lawsuit expected in EMS feud

Perth, Western Australia – WA government accused of using ambulance service as scapegoat in wake of head’s resignation

Victoria, Australia – Victoria’s ambulance crisis

Table View, South Africa – Rise in attacks on paramedics – red zones for assaults identified