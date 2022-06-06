** Ontario man arrested after brandishing fake gun in ambulance

CANADA NEWS

** An Ontario man from London was arrested Saturday after brandishing a fake gun while in the ambulance. The London Free Press (Heather Rivers/June 6) said the 26-year-old allegedly waived the weapon around 10:30 a.m. while being transported to hospital. According to the newspaper, the pistol was a replica firearm. Immediately following the incident, police took the man into custody. Authorities are now appealing to the public for further information related to the case.