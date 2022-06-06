by In

Louisville, Kentucky – 2 Kentucky people critically injured in ambulance crash, including firefighter collecting for Crusade

Bismarck, North Dakota – North Dakota rural EMS report released

New York, New York – Slain FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo’s family hurt by decision sparing alleged killer from trial

Fort Collins, Colorado – Family faces big bill after air ambulance flight

London, UK – London Ambulance paramedic awarded top honour by HM The Queen in Jubilee year

Western Australia, Australia – St. John Ambulance fines to government for ramping hours should be made public

New South Wales, Australia – NSW ambulance boss hopeful of budget boost