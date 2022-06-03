** New mental health clinic for first responders opens in New Brunswick

CANADA NEW

** New Brunswick now has a new mental health clinic for first responders in Fredericton. CBC News (Nathalie Sturgeon/June 2) said the clinic is only the second of its type in Canada. The first is located in Calgary. According to the news service, the Newly Institute, which is privately run, will take a personalized approach to aiding first responders, healthcare workers, and veterans. Along with offering addiction treatment, other specialties include dealing with patients suffering pain, PTSD, and a variety of mental illnesses. Clinic chief medical officer Dr. Rob Tanguay said treatment offered will go hand-in-hand will helping patients to build resiliency.