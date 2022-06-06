by In

Kissimmee, Florida – Fire department’s new Tele911 program will give 911 patients direct access to doctors

Bartow, Florida – Paramedic accused of punching 67-year-old patient

St. Charles, Missouri – Community asked to help honor paramedic who died in weightlifting accident

Sandy, Utah – Retired paramedic called guardian angel for helping man in 9-car pile-up

Vine Grove, Kentucky – Firefighter seriously injured in ambulance crash

Honolulu, Hawaii – Bulletproof vests now part of EMS active threat response

Rochester, New York – EMS agencies continue to grapple with more calls, fewer staff