Former Indiana EMT sentenced to 15 years in jail for secretly recording underage girl

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Indiana EMT from Attica will spend the next 15 years in a federal prison for secretly recording an underage girl taking a shower. That is the word from WIBC (June 23) which said Brett Cearing, 30, apparently videoed the 16-year-old friend of his girlfriend’s daughter over several months at his home. He also attempted to record the girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter. According to the news site, Cearing admitted to having a sexual interest in the 16-year-old. Arrested in August 2020, he was out on bail when he was charged in January 2021 with public indecency for exposing himself to a woman and masturbating in a store parking lot. Along with jail time, he has been tasked with paying his victim $10,000, must register as a sex offender, and will be on probation for seven years following the completion of his sentence.