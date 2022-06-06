by In

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Up to 21 new ambulances planned for region’s paramedic services

Montreal, Quebec – First made in Quebec electric ambulances to launch in Montreal, Laval next year

Warsaw, North Carolina – Soldier from Fort Bragg hit and killed during ambulance transport

Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Ambulance company spends around $22,000 a week on gas

Broward County, Florida – Firefighter/paramedic arrested on grand theft charges

Louisville, Kentucky – Man arrested after police say he stole ambulance

Wellington, New Zealand – Man dies during six hour ambulance wait