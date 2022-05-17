** Israeli volunteer medic killed in gunfight

ISRAEL NEWS

** A volunteer paramedic and member of the country’s National Counterterrorism Unit Yamam is dead after being shot Friday in Jenin. The Jewish Ledger (Faygie Holt/May 17) said Sgt. Maj Noam Raz, 47, died in Haifa at the Rambam Medical Center after being transported there. Raz, who resided in Kida, Judea was a father of six children. According to the news site, he died in a gunfire exchange with several Palestinians. Police had been called to the site of the gun battle after two large explosions. Along with his police work, Raz worked EMS with the United Hatzalah for several years. Funeral services are pending.