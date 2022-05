by In

Dayton, Ohio – Rising fuel costs impact ambulance services; industry calls for relief

Waukegan, Illinois – Motorcyclist dies after collision with ambulance

Bellport, New York – Man claims ambulance company chief slapped him following fender bender

London, UK – One last ride out and a heartfelt farewell for motorbike paramedic

New South Wales, Australia – NSW paramedics accelerate industrial action amid health crisis

Western Australia, Australia – Firefighters could drive ambulance to cover severe paramedic shortage, premier says