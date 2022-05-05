May 11, 2022
May 10, 2022

Edmonton, Alberta – Edmonton remand health workers says loss of paramedics risks safety

Montreal, Quebec – Paramedics reach agreement in principle with Quebec government

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Manitoba seeks proposals for new air ambulance service

Plant City, Florida – Family says paramedics ignoring DNR order led to suffering

Perth, Western Australia – Ambulance ramping sparks unprecedented warning for residents amid highest COVID figures on record

Queensland, Australia – Ambulance ramping crisis impacting other frontline workers: Opposition

