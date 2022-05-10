** Mississippi paramedic pleads guilty to sexually assaulting patients in his care; children

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Sentencing has not yet been set but a former Mississippi Coast paramedic has pleaded guilty in a plea deal to sexually assaulting patients while he transported them to hospital. The Sun Herald (Margaret Baker/Jesse Lieberman/May 10) said Greene County resident James Walley, 57, also copped to molesting two children, aged 5 and 7. According to the news site, his crimes occurred between 2016 and 2019. At the time, he was employed with ASAP Ambulance which has since fired him. Court heard one of his victims was a pregnant woman whom he raped while en route to a Jackson County hospital. She lost her baby a few hours later. Lawsuits from some of his adult victims have already been settled. Sentencing penalties include a max of 30 years on each of the three sexual battery charges and 15 years each on the two touching a child for lustful purposes tags.