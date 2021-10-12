** NY EMS union angered over custody release of overdose patient who attacked paramedics

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Failing to retain a Brooklyn drug overdose patient in custody who attacked two paramedics October 2nd is only contributing to EMS staff shortages. The New York Daily News (Thomas Tracy/October 8) said that, at least, is the opinion of EMS Local 2507 President Oren Barzilay who said such attacks discourage current prehospital staff and deter future ones. According to the newspaper, Barzilay was referencing an 11 a.m. call that played out with two responding medics being attacked both in the ambulance and on the street by their patient. Though arrested shortly after wards and charged with second-degree assault and other tags, Steven Prescod, 29, was released without bail the following day. A spokesman for the District Attorney’s office, meanwhile, said several factors contributed to letting Prescod out. Along with Rikers Island overcrowding, his lack of a warrant history and no violent priors also favored his release.