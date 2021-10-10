by In

Vancouver, BC – BC callers to 911 left facing consistent delays for second time this week

Waverley, Iowa – Paramedic fired for patient abandonment must repay unemployment benefits

Iredell County, North Carolina – Man charged with threatening to kill paramedic

Solihull, UK – Footballer left in agony due to six hour ambulance wait

Shropshire, UK – Fuel issues left medics unable to get to patients

Wales, UK – Welsh Ambulance Service appoints palliative care paramedics in UK first

Queensland, Australia – Nurse, elderly patient dead in ambulance crash