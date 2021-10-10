by

by In

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Paramedic files counterclaim in defamation suit filed by firefighter

Minneapolis, Minnesota – 3 hospitalized after crash involving ambulance

Chicago, Illinois – EMT/firefighter fired over social media posts

St. Louis, Missouri – New memorial sought for military medic killed in action

Greenville, North Carolina – Patient in ER steals ambulance, then crashes twice

Washington, D.C. – Rubio, Ossoff introduce bill to help first responders become homeowners

Wales, UK – Soldiers, sailors, and airmen start driving ambulances to ease extreme pressure on NHS