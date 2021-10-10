Winnipeg, Manitoba – Paramedic files counterclaim in defamation suit filed by firefighter
Minneapolis, Minnesota – 3 hospitalized after crash involving ambulance
Chicago, Illinois – EMT/firefighter fired over social media posts
St. Louis, Missouri – New memorial sought for military medic killed in action
Greenville, North Carolina – Patient in ER steals ambulance, then crashes twice
Washington, D.C. – Rubio, Ossoff introduce bill to help first responders become homeowners
Wales, UK – Soldiers, sailors, and airmen start driving ambulances to ease extreme pressure on NHS