** 5th US Navy member charged in 2019 death of California corpsman

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Military police in California have charged a fifth person in the August 2019 death of a US Navy corpsman. That is the word from ABC 13 (October 17) which said HM2 Edmond Maebane was tagged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and obstruction of justice by giving false information to a 911 operator. According to the news site, Maebane was charged in relation to the shooting death of HM3 Michael Vincent De Leon, 30, who died at a Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Base going-away party. Authorities have alleged that all those charged were involved in a cover-up. Prosecutors say De Leon was killed after sailors were drunkenly dry firing their weapons, with one round hitting De Leon in the head. Initially, however, all those present claimed he had committed suicide.