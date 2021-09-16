** UK ambulance dispatchers in West Midlands regularly abused by emergency callers

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** Ambulance call takers in West Midlands are being regularly threatened and sworn at by emergency callers. That is the word from the BBC (September 15) which said operators are abused on every shift, often being threatened with physical injury or death. According to the news site, the service is contending with the issue as its call volumes spike. In the last few months, West Midlands medics have seen 19 of the 20 busiest days ever for the service. Although normal volumes see about 4,000 help hails a day, this past Tuesday saw 6,000.