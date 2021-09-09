by In

Akron, Ohio – A new wave in EMS…city ambulances now equipped with telehealth

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Firefighters are helping get ambulances back on the road

Roanoke, Virginia – Ex-paramedic gets 3 years for tampering with painkillers meant for patients

Denver, Colorado – Firefighter paramedic with 21-year career dies after battle with occupational cancer

Glasgow, Scotland – Pensioner dies waiting 40 hours for ambulance after collapsing

Queensland, Australia – Paramedics forced to print digital ambulance reports for emergency departments

Adelaide, South Australia – Mandatory COVID-19 jab for volunteer paramedics sparks concerns response times will blow out