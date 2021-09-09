by In

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario – City hiring more paramedics for service spike

Kearney, Nebraska – Memorial service honors late firefighters, EMS

Hampton, New Jersey – EMT admits secretly recording people in rescue squad bathrooms, prosecutor says

Jackson, Mississippi – State representative hopes to pass a bill that compensates families of first responders who die from COVID-19

Scotland, UK – COVID Scotland: Ambulance waiting times will worsen across Scotland without investment

New South Wales, Australia – Paramedic says he’s been suspended after taking vaccine fight to court

Umm al-Fahm, Israel – 2 men indicted for attack on ambulance