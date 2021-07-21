** Job action by Waterloo, Ontario officer workers, EMS could turn nasty

CANADA NEWS

** The job action taken by Ontario paramedics and other workers in Waterloo Region, Ontario could turn nasty, with one union head accusing management of encouraging strike busting. That is the word from CTV News (Jeff PIckel/July 21) which quoted CUPE Local 1883 president Noelle Fletcher, who represents office workers, as saying the move is disappointing and disrespectful. According to the news site, Region of Waterloo Chief Administrative Officer Bruce Lauckner wrote to staff that the region would not prohibit them from crossing the picket line. Potential strike action by the 900 strong membership could begin as early as Saturday. Meanwhile, the union representing paramedics is also in a legal strike position Saturday, with talks set for Thursday. Should discussions break down, EMS responders must adhere to the essential services agreement.